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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana road cave-in puts commuters at risk

Ludhiana road cave-in puts commuters at risk

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:26 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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A caved-in portion of a road near the City Centre in Ludhiana. Tribune PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
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A portion of a road near the City Centre caved in on Thursday, prompting nearby residents to mark the damaged spot with tree branches and sandbags to alert commuters.

The cave-in is located on a busy stretch frequently used by two-wheelers and other vehicles.

Visible cracks around the sunken portion indicate further weakening of the road surface, raising fears that the damaged section could widen if left unrepaired.

While vehicles were seen manoeuvring around the damaged patch, residents expressed concern that the absence of proper warning signs could lead to mishaps.

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“The road surface had been showing signs of deterioration for some time. The authorities should inspect the site and undertake immediate repairs,” said Davinder Singh, a nearby resident.

Local residents said the temporary arrangements made by them could serve only as a short-term safety measure. They urged the authorities to cordon off the area and restore the road before the damage worsened.

“The damaged stretch has become a safety hazard. Barricades should be installed and repairs carried out before an accident occurs,” said another local resident.

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