Ludhiana-Ropar match ends in a tame draw

Ludhiana, May 29
The fourth and last league match of Group B, between Ludhiana and Ropar in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-19) Cricket Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy ended in a draw in Ropar.
Ropar got three points and Ludhiana secured one point on the basis of the first innings lead.
In reply to Ropar’s first innings score of 400 for six declared, Ludhiana resumed at an overnight score of 52 for no loss. They lost the first wicket at 155 and went on losing wickets at regular intervals, finishing at 303 runs in 82.3 overs.
Ropar, in their second innings, were 24 for one after eight overs when it was called a day.
