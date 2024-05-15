Ludhiana rout Bathinda, advance into knockout phase

Ludhiana, May 14
Ludhiana scored a victory by nine wickets against Bathinda in the third and last league match in Group B and qualified for the knockout stage of the Punjab State Inter-District Women (U-19) One-day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament, played at Bathinda on Tuesday. The Ludhiana eves have played three matches and won all, securing 12 points to make it to the semifinals.
Bathinda won the toss and elected to bat first today. Their innings ended with 115 runs in 44.4 overs. Only three players — Gurleen Soni (31), Riya Rathor (28) and Alice Pal (13) — could reach double figures.
Ludhiana took just 22.1 overs to surpass the score. Malika Mor scored 28 runs while Parineeta Saroha and Divya Rajput remained unbeaten on 40 and 25, respectively.
