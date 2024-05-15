 Ludhiana rout Bathinda, advance into knockout phase : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Ludhiana rout Bathinda, advance into knockout phase

Ludhiana rout Bathinda, advance into knockout phase

Ludhiana rout Bathinda, advance into knockout phase


Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 14

Ludhiana scored a victory by nine wickets against Bathinda in the third and last league match in Group B and qualified for the knockout stage of the Punjab State Inter-District Women (U-19) One-day Limited Overs Cricket Tournament, played at Bathinda on Tuesday. The Ludhiana eves have played three matches and won all, securing 12 points to make it to the semifinals.

Bathinda won the toss and elected to bat first today. Their innings ended with 115 runs in 44.4 overs. Only three players — Gurleen Soni (31), Riya Rathor (28) and Alice Pal (13) — could reach double figures.

Ludhiana took just 22.1 overs to surpass the score. Malika Mor scored 28 runs while Parineeta Saroha and Divya Rajput remained unbeaten on 40 and 25, respectively.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut adds a touch of glamour to filing of nomination from Mandi; drives in an open jeep; sings paeans to PM Modi

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

3
Amritsar

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

4
Delhi

Excise 'scam': AAP will be made co-accused in money laundering case, ED tells Delhi High Court

5
Delhi

1 official dead, 7 rescued after massive fire breaks out at Income Tax office in Delhi

6
Trending

Video: When Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar wanted to abduct Sonali Bendre in case she said no to his marriage proposal

7
Chandigarh

Manish Tewari, Chandigarh Congress candidate, files nomination, says 'it will be new morning on June 4'

8
Himachal

Chandigarh pageant to Mandi aspirant, Kangana Ranaut stars in new role

9
Diaspora

Post-study visa route dominated by Indians should stay, finds UK review

10
Punjab

Supreme Court upholds quashing of FIR against Gurmeet Ram Rahim for speech on Kabir, Ravidas

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha arrested in UAPA case

Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, declares his arrest ‘invalid’

Purkayastha has been in custody under the Unlawful Activitie...

UN condoles death of ex-Indian Army officer in Gaza, believes vehicle struck by Israeli tank

UN had informed Israel of movement of killed former Indian Army officer

US calls incident ‘incredibly disturbing’

‘I never said Hindu or Muslim, I talked about poor families: PM Modi

I never said Hindu or Muslim, I talked about poor families: PM Modi

Referring to the post-Godhra riots in Gujarat when he was th...

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab for campaigning tomorrow; to take out roadshow in Amritsar

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab for campaigning on Thursday; to take out roadshow in Amritsar

After the roadshow, Kejriwal will also pay obeisance at the ...

3 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited rescued from Rajasthan mine, 12 still inside

Rajasthan mine collapse: All 15 Hindustan Copper Limited officials rescued, 1 feared dead

Neem Ka Thana Collector Sharad Mehra says 14 rescued men wer...


Cities

View All

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Man killed, son injured in accidental firing in Amritsar district

Pharmaceutical companies in Amritsar demand transit route from Attari for export to Central Asia

31 candidates in election fray as nine more file papers in Amritsar

Family members, kin of Lok Sabha candidates carry out door-to-door campaigning in holy city Amritsar

Amritsar: Ramgarhia outfit calls for boycott of AAP candidates

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda, Delhi

Bathinda Police arrest 3 SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at public places in Punjab, Delhi

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

A chance to serve my birthplace: Tewari

A chance to serve my birthplace: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 file nominations for Chandigarh parliamentary seat

Chandigarh: Congress, party candidate get Election Commission notice

Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon appeals for 90% voter turnout

Fire breaks out in ‘illegal’ paper godown in east Delhi, 1 dead

Fire breaks out in ‘illegal’ paper godown in east Delhi, 1 dead

Ruckus in MCD session over ‘assault’ on MP Swati Maliwal

BJP questions AAP’s response to ‘incident’

Excise policy case: K Kavitha’s custody extended till May 20

1 dead, 7 hurt in fire at I-T office

Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols

Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols

Channi’s viral video: Congress fires salvo at Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sushil Rinku, Pawan Tinu

800 first-time voters taken on heritage walk in Phillaur

Khadoor Sahib expenditure observer inspects poll activities

Shops of seed dealers checked

Poll seizures touch ~33 crore in district, sixth highest in state

Poll seizures touch Rs 33 crore in district, sixth highest in state

Warring champions Congress’ five ‘nyay’

Man held with 700 cases of illicit liquor

CM Mann’s roadshow draws crowd in Jodhan

Discrepancies found in dope tests at civil hospitals

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Patiala: Powercom engineers threaten agitation

Teachers set ablaze Education Minister’s effigy in Patiala