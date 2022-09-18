Ludhiana: Rural cops carry out search ops

Ludhiana, September 17

The Khanna and Ludhiana rural police today conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) in their respective jurisdictions. At Khanna, ADGP AS Rai led the search operation along with SSP Dayama Harish Kumar Om Parkash.

“The purpose of the operation is to give a strict message to notorious elements, smugglers and gangsters that they should shun their illegal activities,” the ADGP said.

The Ludhiana rural police also conducted CASO under IG (Ludhiana range) SPS Parmar and SSP Harjit Singh. Checking was conducted at the railway station, bus stand, court complex, shopping malls and other places in Jagraon, Dakha, Raikot and Halwara.

During search, the rural police arrested seven suspects and registered four cases of drug and one of liquor smuggling. The police also recovered 250 gm of opium, 150 gm of ganja, 4 gm of heroin, 105 intoxicating tablets and eight bottles of illicit liquor from suspects.

211 police personnel search localities

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Special teams of cops, each supervised by a GO, were assigned predefined localities for cordon and search operation to nab drug peddlers and antisocial elements by ADGP (Crime and PBI) LK Yadav and Malerkotla SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu.

SSP informed that 211 police personnel were deployed to cordon and search certain localities in Khanpur, Bagrian and Qila Rehmatgarh.