Ludhiana Rural police arrest four in different cases under NDPS, Gambling Act

Our Correspondent

Raikot, June 18

The Ludhiana (Rural) Police said they have arrested four persons, who had been booked under different cases registered at Jodhan, Sudhar, Hathus and Raikot City police stations in the district.

Police personnel led by Kewal Krishan, incharge Chhapar Chowki under Jodhan Police station said they have arrested Sukhdev Singh of Chhapar village for allegedly possessing 8 gm of heroin that was wrapped in a plastic cover.

The Hathur police led by SI Gurvinder Singh succeeded in arresting Harpreet Singh Toti of Jodhan village when he had tried to run away on noticing police on the outskirts of the village. The police recovered 2 grams of heroin from a plastic envelope that was thrown by the accused on Jodhan-Manuke road.

Meanwhile, cops led by ASI Rupinder Singh nabbed Kuldeep S Deepa of Akalgarh when he was going to deliver a consignment of 120 habit forming tablets to some clients at Canal Dump.

All the accused were booked under the NDPS Act, informed the police.

In yet another case registered at Raikot City Police station, ASI Harpreet Singh said the police have arrested Jaswant Singh of Manki village near Sandaur when he was alluring poor people by offering to pay 80 times the amount they deposit with him. An amount of Rs 29,000 was recovered from the accused who was booked under sections 13 A, 3- 67 of the Gambling Act.