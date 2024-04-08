Ludhiana: Ryan International School commemorated the World Health Day with an assembly spotlighting holistic well-being. Beginning with solemn prayers and insightful readings, the event fostered introspection. The assembly’s highlight was the enthusiastic participation of Ryanites in an interactive quiz, showcasing their dedication to health education.
HVM Convent sr sec school
HVM Convent Senior Secondary School, Karamsar Colony, performed a havan ceremony on campus to mark the inauguration of the new academic session and to seek the blessings of the Almighty. ‘Aahutis’ were put in the 'havan kund' while chanting sacred mantras. All prayed to the Almighty for the smooth functioning of the school in the new academic session.
