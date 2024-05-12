Ludhiana: Ryan International School

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: It was a day full of excitement and good wishes at Ryan International School, as the investiture ceremony was held on Saturday. Dr George Koshy, deputy director, CMCH, was the guest of honour. He felicitated the newly elected members of the school council by presenting them with sashes and badges of their respective portfolios. There were six portfolios in all, along with a host of deputy ministers and house captains. Krish Arora and Ajar Singla were elected the president and the prime minister respectively.

Ryan international school, Dugri

Saluting the spirit of unwavering dedication of mothers towards their children, Montessori students, Class I and senior students of Ryan International School, Dugri, celebrated Mother’s Day with enthusiasm. The tiny tots gave a mesmerising dance performance in front of their mothers, bringing tears in their eyes, displaying innocent love. Students from Class 10 welcomed their mothers with special welcome speeches and gave a Bhangra performance. The students of classes II to IX were not to be left behind for they made magnificent cards for their mothers, showing affection through creativity. Highlight of the day was when students presented beautiful handmade crowns to their mothers complimenting them that they are the queens.

BCM foundational stage

Mother’s Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road. On this occasion, a ‘rock and frock’ and a rangoli-making competition were organised for the mothers of LKG students. Everyone participated in the events with great enthusiasm. The mothers walked the ramp, striking beautiful poses and mesmerized everyone by making beautiful rangolis.

DAV BRS nagar

DAV BRS Nagar students brought laurels in LogIQids Mental Aptitude Olympiad 2023-24. The event witnessed participation of around 350 students from classes III to IX for round I, demonstrating exceptional aptitude. Only 74 students ultimately competed in the final stage of the competition, clearing all the stages of a rigorous selection process designed to test the calibre and mathematical prowess of the participants. Garima Jain, a student of Class IX, emerged as the global frontrunner by securing the international Rank One.

Bal Vatika at BVM, Sec 39

The day that recognises the essence of a mother was celebrated with high spirits and merriment at the Bal Vatika of BVM, Sector 39. The day was dedicated to all mothers who play a divine role in the lives of their children. The celebration commenced with deep prajwalan followed by recitation of the Geeta Saar by the students of upper KG, creating a soothing ambience.

BCM Arya model sr sec school

In an effort to enhance financial literacy among educators and equip them with contemporary knowledge of the financial market, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised a Capacity Building Programme on Financial Market Management for educators at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School. The programme aimed to empower teachers with the necessary skills and understanding to effectively educate them about the intricacies of the financial market. With an evolving landscape of finance, it has become imperative for educators to keep abreast of the latest developments to have relevant and practical knowledge.

