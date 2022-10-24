Ludhiana: Sabzi mandi president booked for extortion

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 23

The Basti Jodhewal police on Saturday registered a case of extortion and criminal intimidation against sabzi mandi president Gurkamal Singh Ilu.

A case under Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered against him.

The complainant, Shabnam, told the police that her husband Manoj Kumar owns a commission agent office on Bahadarke Road at sabzi mandi.

She said her husband Manoj and his friend Vicky were recently arrested by the special task force (STF) wing of the Ludhiana police with 500 gm of opium and 180 intoxicating tablets. During the probe, the STF found that Manoj was not into the drug smuggling trade rather someone seemed to have concealed drugs in his car and later gave information to the STF. During probe, the STF had then arrested Mukesh Kumar, alias Khali, who confessed that he had planted drugs in the Toyota Innova vehicle of Manoj on the directions of the mandi president. The STF also booked Ilu in the drug case on Saturday.

“I had submitted a separate complaint to the Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, to seek action against Ilu, who runs an extortion racket in the mandi. The suspect had been taking extortion money from all commission agents. He also took money from my husband recently,” said the complainant.

Investigating officer ASI Karanjit Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the suspect.