Ludhiana: SAD, Waris Punjab De stage protests, hand over memos to AAP legislators

Leaders from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and SAD (Waris Punjab De) on Monday staged separate protests and submitted letters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators condemning the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.

The developments come after a call by the Action Committee, Mansa, which has demanded accountability in the case.

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Tension prevailed outside the residence of AAP MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi in Field Ganj as SAD workers, led by Amit Gosain, reached.

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The police had put up barricades outside the residence, leading to heated exchanges between the workers and the police personnel. After arguments, six members of the delegation were allowed to cross the barricades and hand over the letter.

At the same time, SAD leaders from the Ludhiana West Assembly constituency, led by Parupkar Singh Ghumman, reached the office of MLA Sanjeev Arora on Ferozepur Road and handed over a letter to the staff.

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Hardeep Ayali, along with his supporters from SAD (Waris Punjab De), reached AAP senior leader from Dakha constituency KNS Kang’s office and questioned the “increasing drug problem” in the state.

Waris Punjab De leaders also reached South MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chinna’s office and staged a protest against the AAP government.

In a letter, the Action Committee said Jhota was shot dead on October 13 when he had reportedly gone to protest the alleged sale of drugs at a medical store. The incident was streamed live on Facebook, triggering widespread outrage.

The committee described the killing as a serious setback to those raising their voices against the drug menace in the state. The committee has put forward eight demands, including the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on moral grounds and the removal of the Director General of Police (DGP). It also sought a post-mortem examination—with the family’s consent—by a panel of senior doctors from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. Other demands include a CBI probe into the murder and the alleged nexus between drug traffickers, the police and political figures.

The committee also sought the immediate dismissal of the Mansa Station-House Officer (SHO), the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and the Drug Inspector (DI) concerned, along with exemplary punishment for anyone found to be involved in the crime.

As a tribute to Jhota, the committee has proposed the installation of his statue at the shop where he was shot, and setting up of a trauma centre at Khiala Kalan village in his memory.

The committee questioned the elected representatives over their stance on the issue, asking them to clarify whether they stood with the victim’s family and those fighting against drugs or with those involved in the drug trade.

It warned the agitation would be intensified if the government and elected representatives failed to respond to its demands, adding that their silence would be seen as a failure to support the fight against drugs in Punjab.