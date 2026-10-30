Ludhiana: Sand trader, kin hurt in firing

Two persons were injured when unidentified assailants opened fire at a car near the Eldeco police post on the National Highway 44, near the Jalandhar Bypass, in the wee hours of Thursday.

The injured have been identified as Jaspal Singh (27), a sand and gravel trader, and his sister-in-law Priya. A friend accompanying them escaped without injury.

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The incident occurred around 2.30 am when they were returning to Ludhiana after visiting a relative. Jaspal, a native of Ferozepur who is currently residing at Talwandi village, was driving the Hyundai i10 vehicle.

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According to the police, three motorcycle-borne men approached the vehicle and fired two rounds before escaping from the scene. One bullet struck the bonnet of the car while the second entered the vehicle and hit Jaspal near the abdomen. The bullet then grazed the woman’s arm and caused an injury near her neck.

The injured were taken to a private hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition was stated to be stable.

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The firing initially led the police to suspect that the assailants could have been attempting to rob Jaspal. However, preliminary investigation has indicated that the incident might have been the result of an old rivalry, police officials said.

ADCP-I Sameer Verma said the circumstances surrounding the attack were being examined and the police were working to establish the identity of the assailants.

“Jaspal was travelling with his sister-in-law Priya and his friend Akash when the firing took place. He suffered a bullet injury near his stomach while the woman sustained injuries after the bullet grazed her arm and hit her near the neck. Both are stable,” he said.

The police have also found that Jaspal has a criminal history. According to the ADCP, around 12 FIRs have been registered against him in the past in cases related to alleged drug peddling, violations under the Arms Act and incidents involving fights, among other offences.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the firing. Police teams are examining CCTV footage from the area and gathering other evidence to identify the assailants.