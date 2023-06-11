Ludhiana, Sangrur girls’ teams qualify for basketball meet

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 10

Girls’ teams from Ludhiana and Sangrur and boys’ teams from Barnala and Sangrur qualified for the Sub-Junior Punjab Basketball Championship scheduled to be held from June 15 to 18 at Nawanshahr.

The four teams secured the top two positions, respectively, in the Punjab Sub-Junior (U-14) Ludhiana Zone Basketball Tournament, which concluded here at Guru Nanak Stadium on Saturday.