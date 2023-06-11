Ludhiana, Sangrur girls’ teams qualify for basketball meet

Ludhiana, June 10
Girls’ teams from Ludhiana and Sangrur and boys’ teams from Barnala and Sangrur qualified for the Sub-Junior Punjab Basketball Championship scheduled to be held from June 15 to 18 at Nawanshahr.
The four teams secured the top two positions, respectively, in the Punjab Sub-Junior (U-14) Ludhiana Zone Basketball Tournament, which concluded here at Guru Nanak Stadium on Saturday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi
Alleges minor’s father forced to change stance
Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers
punjab assembly’s special session on June 19-20
Pawar names Sule, Patel NCP working chiefs
Daughter also made poll body chief | No role announced for n...