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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana sanitary workers call off 6-day strike after marathon talks with Minister Harjot Bains 

Ludhiana sanitary workers call off 6-day strike after marathon talks with Minister Harjot Bains 

The strike had lead to the accumulation of garbage in several localities causing inconvenience to city residents

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:45 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Pile of garbage lies at the Jahawar camp in Ludhiana on Saturday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
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The ongoing strike of sanitary workers, which had entered sixth day on Saturday, has finally been called off. The sanitary worker unions in Ludhiana agreed to call off the strike following a four-hour-long meeting with Punjab Local Bodies Minister Harjot Singh Bains at Sutton House, PAU.

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Related news: Punjab garbage crisis reflects deeper social divide as sanitation workers strike drags into 3rd week

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The meeting, which began in the afternoon, concluded around 7 pm.

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The strike had disrupted sanitation work across the city, leading to the accumulation of garbage in several localities and causing inconvenience to residents.

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