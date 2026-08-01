Ludhiana sanitary workers call off 6-day strike after marathon talks with Minister Harjot Bains
The strike had lead to the accumulation of garbage in several localities causing inconvenience to city residents
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The ongoing strike of sanitary workers, which had entered sixth day on Saturday, has finally been called off. The sanitary worker unions in Ludhiana agreed to call off the strike following a four-hour-long meeting with Punjab Local Bodies Minister Harjot Singh Bains at Sutton House, PAU.
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The meeting, which began in the afternoon, concluded around 7 pm.
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The strike had disrupted sanitation work across the city, leading to the accumulation of garbage in several localities and causing inconvenience to residents.
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