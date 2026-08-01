Ludhiana sanitary workers call off 6-day strike after marathon talks with Minister Harjot Bains 

The ongoing strike of sanitary workers, which had entered sixth day on Saturday, has finally been called off. The sanitary worker unions in Ludhiana agreed to call off the strike following a four-hour-long meeting with Punjab Local Bodies Minister Harjot Singh Bains at Sutton House, PAU.

Advertisement

Related news: Punjab garbage crisis reflects deeper social divide as sanitation workers strike drags into 3rd week

Advertisement

The meeting, which began in the afternoon, concluded around 7 pm.

Advertisement

The strike had disrupted sanitation work across the city, leading to the accumulation of garbage in several localities and causing inconvenience to residents.