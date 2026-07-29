Ludhiana sanitation workers continue stir over Barnala lathicharge

Sanitation workers continued their statewide strike on Tuesday over the recent police lathicharge on their peers in Barnala.

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In Ludhiana, members of the Sanitation Workers’ Struggle Committee suspended work and staged a protest outside the Municipal Corporation’s (MC) Zone A office, demanding strict action against the police personnel involved in the incident.

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The protest was led by union leaders Naresh Dhingan and Chaudhary Yashpal, who alleged the police had used “excessive force” against sanitation workers during their protest in Barnala.

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They said the workers were only raising their long-pending demands and condemned the police action.

Addressing the protesters, Dhingan said the state government had earlier assured sanitation workers that their demands would be resolved within a month, following which an earlier strike was withdrawn. However, he alleged the assurances were not fulfilled, forcing the workers to resume their agitation.

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The union leaders demanded criminal cases against the police personnel responsible for the lathicharge and said they should be booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. They also sought regularisation of overage and contractual workers across the state and demanded an end to the contractual recruitment system.

The protesters said just suspending a police officer was not sufficient and demanded action against all officials involved in the incident.

Yashpal said the protest would continue if the government failed to accept their demands, and warned of an intensified agitation if concrete action was not taken.