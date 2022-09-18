Ludhiana: Sans medicines, infra, rural dispensaries cry for attention

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, September 17

While the government is busy providing infrastructure and facilities to newly opened Aam Aadmi Clinics, it seems the authorities concerned have forgotten rural dispensaries, which are crying for attention.

In Punjab, there are 560 rural dispensaries falling under the jurisdiction of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat. Rural dispensaries have not received medicines from the past five months. These dispensaries cater to more than 50 per cent of the total population of the state but san even basic medicines like paracetamol. Diseases like dengue, malaria and gastroenteritis are being reported these days.

A doctor examines a patient at an Aam Aadmi Clinic in Salim Tabri, Ludhiana. Tribune photo

“What to talk about antibiotics, we do not even have basic medicines like paracetamol and doxycycline. It was in April last year when we received medicines. Some doctors are spending from their own pockets to buy medicines so that patients do not return. It is not possible for every doctor to do this,” said Dr JP Narula, state president, Rural Medical Services Association Punjab.

“The budget for medicines has not been revised since 2006. We are getting medicines worth Rs 7,500 for each dispensary every month. Each dispensary actually requires medicines worth Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 as sometimes it caters to three to five villages,” Dr Narula said.

Gursewak Singh from Bagli Khurd village said his grandson was having fever and he went to the village dispensary. “Doctor was present at dispensary but instead of giving medicines he asked us to buy these from outside. Doctor said medicines are out of stock as no supply has been received since months’ altogether. What is the use of dispensaries if medicines are not available there?” he asked.

Santosh Rani from a village near Samrala further said, “I went to the village dispensary twice for treatment, but medicines were not available. Next time, I will visit a private practitioner only.”

“At present, minimum requirement of medicines of the rural dispensaries is not being fulfilled. To strengthen the healthcare infrastructure at the grass-root level, we need to provide basic medicines and infrastructure to dispensaries,” said Dr Ashwani, vice-president, Rural Medical Services Association Punjab.

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats, said, “Medicines will reach dispensaries soon. The infrastructure of dispensaries in villages will also be upgraded.”

