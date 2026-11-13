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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: SC students get tips on rights, entrepreneurship at vet varsity

Ludhiana: SC students get tips on rights, entrepreneurship at vet varsity

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:28 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Students and faculty members during a training session in Ludhiana.
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The Directorate of Students’ Welfare at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University on Thursday organised a special training session for SC students aimed at developing entrepreneurial skills.

The first session was conducted by Prof (Dr) Ashish Virk, Director, Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, on the topic, “Special Provisions in Constitution for SC”. In her lecture, titled Know Your Rights, Own Your Future, Dr Virk explained the fundamental rights and duties that protect Scheduled Castes.

She elaborated on various Articles of the Constitution and highlighted landmark judgments, including Indra Sawhney (1992), M Nagaraj (2006), Ashoka Kumar Thakur (2008) and State of Punjab vs Davinder Singh (2024).

She also discussed the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and key welfare schemes such as the Post-Matric Scholarship, Pre-Matric Scholarship, Top Class Education Scheme, National Overseas Scholarship, PM-AJAY Hostels and Stand-Up India.

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Quoting Dr BR Ambedkar’s message, “Educate, Agitate, Organise”, she urged students to become aware, confident and empowered citizens.

The second session was delivered by Dr Arvind Dhingra, Executive Director, STEP, Guru Nanak Engineering College, Gill Road, Ludhiana, on “Ideation and Design Thinking”. He encouraged students to transform ideas into enterprises and adopt innovation as a career path.

Dr JPS Gill, Vice-Chancellor, said the Constitution was not merely a book of laws but a promise of dignity and equality.

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