Ludhiana scholar’s book on farming, tech earns recognition from 5 varsities

A book titled ‘The Farmers’ Databank: A Comprehensive Guide to Agriculture Informatics’, which has been co-authored by a scholar who hails from the city, has received five recommendation letters from reputed national institutions. It has also been accepted to libraries of five well-known organisations.

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Jastinder Kaur, who hails from the city and is a research scholar at Jayoti Vidyapeeth Women’s University, Jaipur, has co-authored the book with Raj Sinha, assistant professor, Parul University, Vadodara.

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The book explores integration of agriculture with modern computing technologies, focussing on agriculture informatics, data-driven farming, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and digital decision-support systems aimed at improving agricultural productivity and efficiency.

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Published by a Germany-based academic publishing house, the book is available on multiple online and offline platforms, including Amazon.

“Forecasting market prices and crop yields helps increase farmers’ income, and it has been explained in detail in the book. The book teaches us how even a mobile phone can become a tool for agriculture. It serves as a complete syllabus for students and a practical guide for farmers,” said one of the authors.