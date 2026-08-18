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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana school cagers bag 3 trophies at zonal meet

Ludhiana school cagers bag 3 trophies at zonal meet

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Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:22 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Basketball players of Green Land Convent School with their principal and coach.
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Green Land Convent School, New Subhash Nagar, stamped its authority on the basketball court as three boys’ teams returned from the 7th Zonal Basketball tournament with a trophy apiece.

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While the school’s under-14 and U-19 teams finished first runners-up to bag silver medals, the U-17 boys secured the second runners-up position and brought home a bronze.

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Rajesh Rudhra, chairperson, chain of Green Land School, and Jyoti Pujara, principal, congratulated the players and coaches, describing the performance as a significant achievement. They said such performances will encourage more students to take up sports and imbibe the values of teamwork, discipline and perseverance.

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