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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana school lifts U-17 zonal football title

Ludhiana school lifts U-17 zonal football title

Ludhiana school also registers outstanding performances in chess, badminton and cricket at zonal tourney

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:11 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Football players of the winning Ludhiana school with their coaches.
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Harvest International School, Jassowal Kular, continued its impressive run in sports and clinched the under-17 boys’ football title in the Zonal Sports Competition. The school also registered outstanding performances in chess, badminton and cricket.

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The football team won the championship after a thrilling campaign in the tournament held at Government Senior Secondary School, Saholi. A total of 14 schools participated in the competition.

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After winning four matches en route to the final, Harvest faced Government Senior Secondary School, Raqba, in a nail-biting title clash. With the scores tied at the end of regulation time, the championship was decided through a penalty shootout. Holding their nerve under pressure, Harvest footballers prevailed 8-7 to lift the trophy.

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The triumph was complemented by equally impressive performances in other disciplines. The school secured first place in the U-14 girls’ chess event and finished third in the U-17 girls’ chess competition.

In badminton, Harvest players dominated by winning the U-17 girls’ and U-19 boys’ titles. They also claiming third place in the U-17 boys’ category. The school’s cricketers added to the medal tally by finishing runners-up in U-14 and U-17 boys’ competitions.

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School authorities congratulated the students and their coaches for the outstanding achievements. They expressed confidence that the students will continue to bring laurels with their dedication, discipline and competitive spirit.

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