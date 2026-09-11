Ludhiana school shines in district TT tournament

Students from Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Jalandhar Bypass, brought laurels to the institution with a string of impressive performances in district and CBSE table tennis championships.

In the Punjab Schools District Table Tennis tournament held at KVM, the school’s U17 girls’ team, representing the PAU Zone, secured the first position. The victorious team comprised Gargi Tandon, Ridhima, Himani and Drishti Patial.

Advertisement

Gargi Tandon continued her impressive run by being selected for the state championship. She also excelled in the CBSE Cluster XVIII Individual Table Tennis Championship, where she won a bronze medal and qualified for the CBSE National Championship to be held at Vadodara, Gujarat.

Advertisement

The school’s boys also put up a commendable show in the district tournament. Anshuman Aggarwal won the gold in the U19 category, and Ryan Bhatt bagged the U17 gold. Havish Arora secured the bronze medal in the U14 category.

Ryan Bhatt and Havish Arora were selected for the Punjab State Schools Table Tennis Tournament.

Advertisement

Chain of Green Land Schools chairperson Rajesh Rudhra and principal Baldeep Pandher congratulated the players and their coach Harpreet Singh Jolly.