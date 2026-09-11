DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana school shines in district TT tournament

Ludhiana school shines in district TT tournament

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:14 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Students from Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Jalandhar Bypass, brought laurels to the institution with a string of impressive performances in district and CBSE table tennis championships.

In the Punjab Schools District Table Tennis tournament held at KVM, the school’s U17 girls’ team, representing the PAU Zone, secured the first position. The victorious team comprised Gargi Tandon, Ridhima, Himani and Drishti Patial.

Advertisement

Gargi Tandon continued her impressive run by being selected for the state championship. She also excelled in the CBSE Cluster XVIII Individual Table Tennis Championship, where she won a bronze medal and qualified for the CBSE National Championship to be held at Vadodara, Gujarat.

Advertisement

The school’s boys also put up a commendable show in the district tournament. Anshuman Aggarwal won the gold in the U19 category, and Ryan Bhatt bagged the U17 gold. Havish Arora secured the bronze medal in the U14 category.

Ryan Bhatt and Havish Arora were selected for the Punjab State Schools Table Tennis Tournament.

Advertisement

Chain of Green Land Schools chairperson Rajesh Rudhra and principal Baldeep Pandher congratulated the players and their coach Harpreet Singh Jolly.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts