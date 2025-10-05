Ludhiana school students build electric vehicle

Students of The Shri Ram Universal School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, in partnership with Myra Academy, Hyderabad, showcased a remarkable achievement as they unveiled a self-designed and constructed electric vehicle (EV) during the EcoDrive STEM Expo on campus. The initiative served as a milestone in fostering sustainability, innovation and future-ready learning among young learners.
Dr Manish Jha, a noted serial entrepreneur, was the chief guest at the event. He praised the students for their ingenuity, collaborative spirit and forward-looking ideas. He highlighted that such projects reflected the capacity of youth to become change-makers in shaping a better world.
School Director Ramandeep Singh emphasised the institution’s dedication to cultivating a spirit of inquiry, problem-solving and experiential education. Parents, educators and guests in attendance applauded the students for their technical expertise and passionate involvement in the project.
