Ludhiana school students build electric vehicle

Ludhiana school students build electric vehicle

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:54 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
Parents, educators and guests in attendance applauded the students for their technical expertise and passionate involvement in the project.
Students of The Shri Ram Universal School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, in partnership with Myra Academy, Hyderabad, showcased a remarkable achievement as they unveiled a self-designed and constructed electric vehicle (EV) during the EcoDrive STEM Expo on campus. The initiative served as a milestone in fostering sustainability, innovation and future-ready learning among young learners.

Dr Manish Jha, a noted serial entrepreneur, was the chief guest at the event. He praised the students for their ingenuity, collaborative spirit and forward-looking ideas. He highlighted that such projects reflected the capacity of youth to become change-makers in shaping a better world.

School Director Ramandeep Singh emphasised the institution’s dedication to cultivating a spirit of inquiry, problem-solving and experiential education. Parents, educators and guests in attendance applauded the students for their technical expertise and passionate involvement in the project.

