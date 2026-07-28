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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Schoolkids get tips on dengue causes, symptoms & precautions

Ludhiana: Schoolkids get tips on dengue causes, symptoms & precautions

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:15 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Health Department officials, students and staff members participate in an awareness session at DD Jain School, Kidwai Nagar, in Ludhiana.
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The mass media wing of the district Health Department, in collaboration with the anti-larva team, organised a special awareness session on dengue prevention at DD Jain School, Kidwai Nagar. The session was part of the Anti-Dengue Month campaign.

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Health officials said it was aimed at educating students about dengue’s causes and symptoms, along with the preventive measures they needed to take to control its spread. The students were also motivated to spread awareness in their families and communities.

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Rajinder Singh, deputy mass media officer, said prevention is the most effective way to combat dengue and the Health Department is conducting regular awareness campaigns to eliminate dengue at its source.

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Prabhdeep Singh Chawla, deputy mass media officer, stressed the success of these efforts depends on active public participation.

The officials said aedes aegypti mosquito — which transmits dengue — breeds in clean, stagnant water and people should ensure water does not accumulate in air coolers, flower pots, discarded tyres, refrigerator trays, rooftops or any other containers in and around their homes, schools and workplaces.

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They appealed to the students to educate their families, friends and neighbours on dengue prevention and actively participate in the “dengue te vaar” campaign by emptying, cleaning and drying all water containers every Friday to prevent mosquito breeding.

They emphasised that aware citizens, clean surroundings and collective community participation are the strongest foundation for a dengue-free district. During the session, Gurpreet Singh, multi-purpose health worker (MPHW), provided detailed information on identifying the dengue-transmitting mosquito, recognising its breeding sites and understanding the importance of anti-larval activities.

He said anyone experiencing high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, body and joint pain, or skin rashes should immediately visit the nearest government health facility and avoid self-medication.

The doubts raised by students were taken up during a question-and-answer session. The students pledged to spread the message of dengue prevention among their families and communities.

The school management and teachers appreciated the Health Department’s initiative, and said such awareness programmes instil a sense of responsibility among students and empower them to become effective agents of positive social change.

The programme concluded with all students and staff members taking a pledge to uphold the message” “Clean Surroundings, Healthy Families – A Dengue-Free Ludhiana is Our Commitment.” They vowed to actively support the Health Department’s campaign by spreading awareness from door to door.

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