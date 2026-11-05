Ludhiana: Scooter taken away at gunpoint; 3 held

A scooter was taken away at gunpoint in broad daylight on Tajpur Road here. The incident took place around 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

Four youths travelling in a car intercepted a 23-year-old man who was riding his friend’s scooter. The accused brandished a pistol, snatched the scooter and fled. Acting on information, the police swung into action and arrested three of the accused at a check-post.

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The looted scooter and the car used in the crime were also recovered. However, the fourth accused managed to escape with the pistol.

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The victim, Piyush, a resident of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar on Tajpur Road, told the police that he was riding his friend’s scooter around 4.30 pm when the accused intercepted him at gunpoint and snatched the vehicle.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Malkit Singh said the arrested accused were identified as Tarnpreet Singh, Manmeet Singh and Harman Mann.

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Of them, two are residents of Chheharta in Amritsar, while the third lives in Baba Budha Ji Colony. The police are searching for the fourth accused, Gurjeet Singh.

A preliminary investigation revealed that several criminal cases were already registered against the accused.

The police will seek the arrested accused’s remand for further interrogation.