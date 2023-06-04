Ludhiana score 316 runs in first innings against Mohali

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 3

Ludhiana scored 316 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the first innings against Mohali in the third and last league match of group B in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-19) Cricket Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy. The match was played at PCA Stadium, Mohali, on Saturday.

Winning the toss, Ludhiana opted to bat first and reached a defendable total in the first innings of 90 overs. Their skipper Bharat Madhok led from the front, scoring 77 runs. Other notable contributors were Karanveer Rana (73), Shabad Tangri (53), Shivam Verma (33*), Savinay Kakkar (26) and Jaiveer Singh Juneja (21).

For Mohali, Aryamann Singh was the most successful bowler, chipping in with three wickets after conceding 58 runs in 17 overs.