Ludhiana: Scrap dealers, furnace owners to meet minister on Sept 9

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 7

Scrap dealers and furnace owners will meet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema at Chandigarh on Saturday.

It is hoped that the meeting will help put an end to the ongoing strike of the scrap dealers in Punjab. Production in furnaces in Mandi Gobindgarh has reportedly come down by over 60 per cent due to the ongoing strike.

KK Garg, president, Induction and Furnace Association of North India, said that he, along with and Mahinder Gupta from Mandi Gobindgarh and few other scrap dealers, would attend the meeting with the minister to brief him about how they were being unnecessarily harassed by the GST Department.

Businessman Jagbir Singh Sokhi said the ‘SMS Mafia’ was the main culprit, who puts a message about fluctuating prices of the steel and scrap, creating a situation of panic and fear about prices.

“If a few businessmen face loss in this panic situation, they try to save the margins by evading taxes. If this mafia is stopped, there will be no panic and margins will be comfortable and there will be no need for anyone to evade taxes,” he said.

Narinder Bhamra, another businessman, said that the entire industry was suffering due to a few ‘black-sheep’ in the circles. “Punish those who are the real culprits and let the industry grow,” he added.

