Ludhiana script 188-run win against Moga

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 24

Ludhiana registered an emphatic 188-run win over Moga in the second league match of the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District U-19 Women One-Day Cricket Tournament played at Moga on Monday.

This was the team’s second win in a row. In their first victory, Ludhiana had defeated Ropar by 279 runs. The visitors won the toss and chose to bat first. Their innings culminated at 263 runs in 47.2 overs

The next match will be played between Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib on April 26.