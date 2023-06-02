Ludhiana secure 3 points against Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 1

Ludhiana secured three points against Fatehgarh Sahib in the rain affected second league match in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-19) Cricket Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy, played at Ropar today. The match could not be completed and Fatehgarh Sahib had to content with one point.

The first day’s play was washed out and on the second day on Thursday, Ludhiana declared its first innings at 237 runs for the loss of five wickets. Skipper Bharat Madhok and Jaiveer Singh Juneja were the main contributors for Ludhiana, chipping in with 117 and 60 runs, respectively.

The next match will be played between Ludhiana and Mohalion June 3 and 4.