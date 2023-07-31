Ludhiana sees increase in conjunctivitis cases

Manav Mander
Ludhiana, July 30
Amid humid weather after heavy rainfall, rising conjunctivitis cases have become a cause of concern. It is an eye infection, also known as pinkeye or eye flu. Humid weather offers a favourable environment for bacteria and virus to grow and spread.
Hospitals are receiving nearly 30 to 40 per cent conjunctivitis cases daily. Most of the cases are being reported from schoolgoing children. The infection is highly contagious and its symptoms last for three to four days.
Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said: “Combination of increased humidity and warmer temperature during the rainy season leads to ideal conditions for rapid spread of bacteria and viruses. In addition to this, contaminated water due to waterlogging also leads to spread of the disease”.
She said hand hygiene was important and people should not rub their eyes. Since conjunctivitis was contagious, infected person should maintain distance from others. If any student develops this infection, he/she should go to the school only after getting fully cured. “There is no need to panic. Anyone who has symptoms should visit the nearest government health centre and get the treatment free of cost,” she said.
A doctor from a private hospital said he was witnessing nearly 30 eye flu cases daily. People were experiencing this problem due to increased level of moisture in the air.
“It spreads if a person rubbed his/her eye after touching contaminated surfaces. One should not share personal things such as handkerchief or towel,” he said.
Symptoms
- Red eyes
- Itching
- Swelling
- Discharge from eyes
- Blurred vision
- Sensitivity to light
Precautions
- Avoid touching your eyes
- Maintain general hygiene
- Avoid going to crowded places
- Don’t share your personal belongings
- Wash your hands frequently
Avoid rubbing eyes
Hand hygiene is important and people should not rub their eyes. Since conjunctivitis is contagious, infected person should maintain distance from others. If any student develops this infection, he/she should go to the school only after getting fully cured. — Dr Hitinder Kaur, Civil Surgeon
