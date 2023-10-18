Ludhiana sees increase in maximum temperature, minimum dips

Ludhiana, October 17
With the sun playing hide and seek, the maximum temperature recorded today was 25.8°C, which was 1.2 degrees higher than yesterday while the minimum temperature recorded was 16.6°C, which was 1.8°C lower than yesterday.
Yesterday, the maximum temperature recorded was 24.6°C while minimum was 18.4°C. Morning relative humidity recorded was 84 per cent while evening was 53 per cent.
“The weather is expected to remain dry over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas. Farmers are advised to carry out their farm operations after following the weather forecast conditions,” said Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).
Meanwhile, farmers were not able to dry their paddy produce which got wet in yesterday’s rain.
“Our produce got wet due to no arrangement of shed and now, we are waiting for a sunny day so that it can be dried. Hopefully, the sun shines bright tomorrow,” said Satpal Singh, a farmer from Machhiwara.
Another farmer, who is yet to harvest his crop, said: “He will wait for a few days more to harvest the produce. “If the moisture level in the crop is more, it will not fetch a good price. Hence, I will wait for some more days,” he said.
Meanwhile, the chill in the air has set the mood for the winter season. Mornings and evenings have become relatively colder.
Priya, the mother of a schoolchild, said she had made her daughter wear a full-sleeve shirt while going to school as there was a chill in the air.
Meanwhile, the hosiery industry is keeping its fingers crossed and hoping for a good winter season ahead and heavy sale of their woollens.
