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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana sees over 80 malaria cases, Health Dept steps up surveillance

Ludhiana sees over 80 malaria cases, Health Dept steps up surveillance

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:22 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Health officials on Friday conducted an extensive anti-malaria surveillance and larvae-checking drive across Ludhiana. File
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The Ludhiana district has reported over 80 malaria cases this year so far and the Health Department has urged residents to observe dry day on every Friday. Dry day means emptying and cleaning all sources of stagnant water to stop the breeding of vector-borne disease mosquitoes.

The Health Department on Friday conducted an extensive anti-malaria surveillance and larvae-checking campaign across Ludhiana, with health teams visiting residential areas as well as government and private offices to identify and eliminate potential mosquito-breeding sites.

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People were sensitised to the importance of regular checking and maintaining a clean and dry environment.

Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, Ramandeep Kaur, said malaria prevention requires sustained efforts and active cooperation from every section of society.

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She said: “The Health Department is continuously strengthening surveillance and preventive activities to check the spread of malaria. However, prevention of the disease is a collective responsibility and every resident should regularly inspect their premises and remove any stagnant water, as even a small amount of accumulated water can become a breeding ground for malaria mosquitoes. Cooperation with health teams and timely reporting of suspected breeding sites can play an important role in protecting our communities.”

Dr Ramandeep Kaur urged citizens and office administrations to remain vigilant and follow the ‘Dry Day’ practice every week by checking coolers, water tanks, flowerpots, tyres, containers and other water-holding objects.

She said eliminating mosquito breeding sites at the source remains one of the most important measures for preventing malaria transmission.

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