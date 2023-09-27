Ludhiana: Sex racket busted at spa centre, 7 nabbed

Ludhiana, September 26
The city police today busted a sex racket being run from a spa centre in the Sarabha Nagar area and arrested seven persons.
ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran said a tip-off was received that owner of Unisex Day Spa Centre Inderjit Singh and manager Pallavi Handa, agent Kiratpreet Kaur were supplying women to their clients at the centre.
The ADCP said a joint team of the anti-narcotics cell and the Sarabha Nagar police was formed which conducted a raid at the spa centre. The police arrested Mohd Dilshad of Malerkotla, Rashid of Malerkotla, Gurmanpreet Singh of Model Town Extension, Soham Kumar of Meharban, Amit Verma of Puneet Nagar, Pallavi Handa of Thareeke and Kiratpreet Kaur of Amritsar from the spot.
Sran warned other spa centres to avoid such practices, otherwise, the police will take strict action against them. She also asked the spa centre to maintain proper registers for the entry of visitors, install CCTV cameras and ensure police verification of all employees.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...
Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...
NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus
Raids 51 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi
BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
The seized substances are three packets of narcotics, wrappe...
Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day
Ashwani Kumar's work on potential reduction in TB treatment ...