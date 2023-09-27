Ludhiana: Sex racket busted at spa centre, 7 nabbed

Ludhiana, September 26

The city police today busted a sex racket being run from a spa centre in the Sarabha Nagar area and arrested seven persons.

ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran said a tip-off was received that owner of Unisex Day Spa Centre Inderjit Singh and manager Pallavi Handa, agent Kiratpreet Kaur were supplying women to their clients at the centre.

The ADCP said a joint team of the anti-narcotics cell and the Sarabha Nagar police was formed which conducted a raid at the spa centre. The police arrested Mohd Dilshad of Malerkotla, Rashid of Malerkotla, Gurmanpreet Singh of Model Town Extension, Soham Kumar of Meharban, Amit Verma of Puneet Nagar, Pallavi Handa of Thareeke and Kiratpreet Kaur of Amritsar from the spot.

Sran warned other spa centres to avoid such practices, otherwise, the police will take strict action against them. She also asked the spa centre to maintain proper registers for the entry of visitors, install CCTV cameras and ensure police verification of all employees.