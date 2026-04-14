icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana shopkeeper’s son fights armed robbers during daring snatching bid

Ludhiana shopkeeper’s son fights armed robbers during daring snatching bid

Three miscreants loot cash and phone before fleeing; CCTV captures entire incident, police launch probe based on footage

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:36 PM Apr 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CCTV grab of the incident. Image credits/CCTV grab
Advertisement

A B.Pharmacy student put up a brave fight against armed robbers during a snatching incident at his father’s shop in Ludhiana, though the accused managed to escape.

Advertisement

The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Sunday at RP Biling Material Shop on 33 Feet Road. Manish Gupta, son of shop owner Ram Nath Gupta, was sitting inside the shop and speaking on the phone with a client when three miscreants arrived on a motorcycle.

Advertisement

Police said two of them, armed with sharp weapons, entered the shop while the third waited outside.

Advertisement

The accused allegedly threatened Manish, abused him, snatched his mobile phone and took cash from the counter.

As the trio attempted to flee, Manish chased and managed to catch one of them, even punching him and knocking him to the ground.

Advertisement

However, the third accomplice began pelting bricks and stones at him, forcing him to release the suspect. The three then assaulted him again before escaping on a black Splendor motorcycle.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the shop, and the footage later went viral on social media.

Manish, who helps at the shop while continuing his studies, said: “When they started running, I caught one of them. Then their third accomplice attacked me with bricks, forcing me to let him go.”

Ludhiana Police are investigating the case based on CCTV footage and are trying to identify and trace the accused. No arrests have been made so far.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts