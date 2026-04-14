Ludhiana shopkeeper’s son fights armed robbers during daring snatching bid

A B.Pharmacy student put up a brave fight against armed robbers during a snatching incident at his father’s shop in Ludhiana, though the accused managed to escape.

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The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Sunday at RP Biling Material Shop on 33 Feet Road. Manish Gupta, son of shop owner Ram Nath Gupta, was sitting inside the shop and speaking on the phone with a client when three miscreants arrived on a motorcycle.

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Police said two of them, armed with sharp weapons, entered the shop while the third waited outside.

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The accused allegedly threatened Manish, abused him, snatched his mobile phone and took cash from the counter.

As the trio attempted to flee, Manish chased and managed to catch one of them, even punching him and knocking him to the ground.

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However, the third accomplice began pelting bricks and stones at him, forcing him to release the suspect. The three then assaulted him again before escaping on a black Splendor motorcycle.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the shop, and the footage later went viral on social media.

Manish, who helps at the shop while continuing his studies, said: “When they started running, I caught one of them. Then their third accomplice attacked me with bricks, forcing me to let him go.”

Ludhiana Police are investigating the case based on CCTV footage and are trying to identify and trace the accused. No arrests have been made so far.