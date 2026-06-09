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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana shuttler clinches twin gold medals at state ranking tourney

Ludhiana shuttler clinches twin gold medals at state ranking tourney

The tournament was held in Barnala from June 5 to 7.

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:55 AM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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Class IV student Anya Tiwari at the prize distribution function in Barnala.
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In a remarkable display of talent and determination, nine-year-old badminton prodigy Anya Tiwari bagged two gold medals at the Punjab State Mini and Sub-Junior (U-11 and U-13) Ranking Badminton Tournament.

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The tournament was held at Barnala Club, Barnala, from June 5 to 7.

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She is a Class IV student at DAV Public School, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

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Anya stamped her authority in the U-11 section by clinching the girls’ singles title. She then partnered with Nitara Sharma to win the doubles crown, completing a rare and impressive double at one of the state’s premier age-group badminton competitions.

Competing with the finest young shuttlers from across the state, Anya displayed exceptional craft, confidence and fighting spirit throughout the tournament. Her dominant performances earned appreciation from coaches, officials and members of the badminton fraternity, who hailed her as a promising talent to watch out for in the coming years.

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Baghapurana MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand felicitated the winners and lauded the young players for their dedication and commitment.

DAV Public School authorities said her success was evidence to the growing strength of grassroots badminton in the state and immense potential of the next generation.

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