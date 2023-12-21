Ludhiana shuttler Lakshay Sharma wins silver

Ludhiana, December 20
City shuttler Lakshay Sharma (18) added another feather in his cap when he won a silver medal in the men’s singles category in the APACS Kazakhstan International Badminton Series, held at Shymkent in Kazakhstan, recently.
Thirty-two players from across the world vied for top honours in the event, held from December 6 to 10.
Lakshay emerged as the first player in his teens from Punjab who secured a silver medal in the men’s singles category.
In the pre-quarterfinal, Lakshay got the better of his opponent Bharat Lateesh from the UAE 21-7, 21-19. In the semifinal, Lakshay outperformed Tushar Suveer, also from India whom he tamed 21-19, 21-18 to set up a summit clash with Xiodong Sheng of Canada.
In the final, Lakshay got off to a great start, wrapping up the first set easily at 21-9. However, the experience of Sheng came in handy as he bounced back to level the score, winning the second game 21-17. He won the decider 21-11 bagging the title and leaving Lakshay to content with the silver medal.
