Ludhiana: Six policemen honoured

Ludhiana: The JCP, City, Narinder Bhargav, conducted a checking late on Thursday night in view of the state-level function to be held on Independence Day. He found six police personnel at nakas performing their duty actively. The JCP honoured the six police officials with commendation certificates on Friday. “On Thursday night, I decided to check the nakas in the city and security at prominent government buildings during which I found some police officials performing their duty actively. On Friday, I awarded them with commendation certificates and motivated them to keep on performing their duty actively,” said Bhargav. Those who were awarded were posted at the CP’s office, district courts and other nakas in the city. Head constables Varinder Kumar, Varinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Lakhvir Singh and constables Balraj and Balwinder were honoured.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India: President Murmu in maiden address to nation
President hails India’s achievements in overcoming Covid-19 ...
Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62
Jhunjhunwala, Big Bull of Dalal Street, passed away in Mumba...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire
If Jhunjhunwala would have had a regret, it was not seeing t...
Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil
'Jaishakar said that Europe is buying gas from Russia and we...
In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials
Magnitsky petition yet another attempt to bring Indian Gover...