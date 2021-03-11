Ludhiana: Six policemen honoured

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The JCP, City, Narinder Bhargav, conducted a checking late on Thursday night in view of the state-level function to be held on Independence Day. He found six police personnel at nakas performing their duty actively. The JCP honoured the six police officials with commendation certificates on Friday. “On Thursday night, I decided to check the nakas in the city and security at prominent government buildings during which I found some police officials performing their duty actively. On Friday, I awarded them with commendation certificates and motivated them to keep on performing their duty actively,” said Bhargav. Those who were awarded were posted at the CP’s office, district courts and other nakas in the city. Head constables Varinder Kumar, Varinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Lakhvir Singh and constables Balraj and Balwinder were honoured.