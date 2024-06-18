Ludhiana sizzles; Samrala records highest temperature in Punjab at 47.2°C

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 17

The industrial town today continued to sizzle while Samrala recorded 47.2°C, the highest temperature in the state. In Ludhiana, the highest temperature recorded by Meteorological Centre at Chandigarh was 44.6°C and minimum 29.8°C.

Precautions Avoid prolonged exposure to sun, especially during peak hours

Always keep hydrated. Drink plenty of water

Wear lightweight, light coloured and loose cotton clothes

Cover your head with cloth, hat and umbrella when going out

Infants, elderly and people with chronic ailments should avoid heat exposure

Venture out of houses only when it’s necessary

Avoid strenuous activities, postpone outdoor tasks and exercise during morning and evening hours only

The city today was under red alert for the heatwave while orange alert forecasting severe heatwave, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds was issued for Tuesday.

The relative humidity in the morning today was 49 per cent and in the evening 27 per cent. The intense heatwave continued in the district and there seemed no respite from it. Delay in rain would further aggravate the existing heatwave conditions.

“It has become difficult to bear the heatwave. It should rain, only then the weather will become pleasant,” said Ruhi, city resident.

Health experts have advised residents to do outdoor work during morning and evening. “One should drink water every half an hour even if he or she is not thirsty. People with epilepsy or heart disease, kidney or liver ailments, who are on a fluid-restricted diet, should consult a doctor before increasing their water intake,” said experts from the Health Department.

Fruit drop may increase with further rise in temperature. Horticulture experts have asked farmers to keep the soil moist in their orchards. “For citrus, pear, litchi and mango fruit, light irrigation at regular intervals is required. White wash mixture can be applied on main trunks of fruit trees to protect them from intense heat,” said experts.

“Thatches or coverings can be erected to save young fruit plants from intense heat. Frequent watering for young plants is necessary,” said experts.

Rain would be beneficial for the ongoing paddy transplantation. “Paddy is a water guzzling crop. Rain would help at this stage as fields will get moist and less water will be required during sapling transplantation,” said Shinder Singh, a farmer from Khanna.

