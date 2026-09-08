Ludhiana skater Arnav selected for World Skate Games

Promising city skater Arnav Goraya has earned a place in the Indian speed skating team for the World Skate Games to be held from October 2 to October 18 in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Arnav, a member of the Immortals Speed Skating Club, sealed his place in the national squad after an impressive performance at the world skate selection trials held in Noida last week. Competing in the senior boys’ category, the youngster showcased his class and consistency by clinching a gold, two silver and a bronze medal.

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Arnav is currently a third-year BDS student at Government Dental College, Amritsar.

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His selection has brought pride to his family, coaches and the city’s sporting fraternity. They congratulated Arnav on his achievement and wished him success for the international competition. All eyes will be on the young skater as he takes on the world’s best at the World Skate Games.