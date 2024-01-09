Ludhiana skaters corner glory in national championship

Ludhiana, January 8
City skaters made their presence felt by clinching medals in the 61st Junior National Roller Skating Championship held in Chennai, recently. District Roller Skating Association honorary general secretary JS Dhaliwal said it was first time that the city’s players had finished at the victory podium at so many events in the national competition.
Japleen Kaur of Ludhiana stole the limelight as she won four gold medals in the junior girls section. She romped home victorious in 1,000m race, while she bagged the silver in mixed relay race and bronze medals in 15,000m elimination race and relay race.
Other skaters from the city who secured positions were Vardaan Goraya who won a bronze medal in the relay race and Kumud Jain who won five medals, including silver medals in track points race, 15,000m elimination race, mixed relay race and bronze medals in 1,000m race and relay race.
Vansh Rawat secured the silver in mixed relay race and bronze medal in relay race, Ranbir Singh Matharoo clinched the bronze medal in relay race, Armaan Setia won the gold in 100m road race and bronze medal in relay race. They were also selected for the Indian team trials which are slated to be held in May.
