Ludhiana skaters dominate state tournament

Young district skaters delivered an impressive performance at the 38th Punjab Roller Skating Championship, securing top honours in several events. The tournament was organised at Dhelpur, Mohali, on Sunday.

Ludhiana players excelled in artistic skating, figure skating, solo dance and show group competitions.

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District teams claimed gold and silver medals in the under-10 quartet category. Team ‘Bambam Bole’, comprising Adhya Narang, Saatvik Taneja, Mehreen Kaur and Rabani Khera, clinched the gold medal, and ‘Sare he Sare’, featuring Shanvika Bhandari, Firdaus Pal Sharma, Mehar Ruhab Thapar and Gaurvi Dhawan, secured the silver.

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In the above-10 quartet category, Ludhiana’s ‘Dreams’, comprising Sehaj Khanna, Neknoor Kaur, Sahera Roy Gupta and Shanvika Bhandari, finished second to bring home the silver medal.

The city’s dominance was also evident in figure skating and solo dance events. Adhya Narang won the gold in the 6-8 years girls’ figure skating and solo dance categories. Mehreen Kaur secured the silver in figure skating. Saatvik Taneja clinched the gold in both 6-8 years boys’ figure skating and solo dance events.

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Sahera Roy Gupta added another gold medal in the 8-10 years girls’ figure skating category. Sehaj Khanna emerged victorious in the above-10 years’ category. Neknoor Kaur secured the silver medal in the same age group.

In solo dance, Sehaj Khanna won the gold medal in the above-10 years’ category, and Neknoor Kaur came in second. Firdaus Pal Sharma claimed the silver in the 6-8 years category.

Ludhiana’s show group ‘Jalsa’, comprising 111 members, clinched the gold medal and another city team, ‘Shree Ganesha’, finished third to bring home the bronze. Moga-based ‘Jalsa’ team secured the silver medal.

In other events, Ludhiana’s Aarman Singh won the silver in the 15-18 years boys’ skateboarding category and Arnav Tushar Mantra secured bronze in the above-18 years men’s classic slalom and solo dance events.

Ludhiana also secured the silver in the under-10 years’ pair skating event through Shanvika Bhandari and Firdaus Pal Sharma.