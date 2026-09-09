Ludhiana slips to 33rd spot in air quality survey, projects to curb pollution remain grounded

Ludhiana’s performance in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan-2026 has raised fresh concerns over the city’s efforts to improve air quality, with the industrial hub securing the 33rd rank among 48 cities with a population of over 10 lakh. The city scored 151.2 out of 200 while Amritsar, the other major city of the state in the category, ranked 25th with 163 points.

The ranking is particularly worrying as Ludhiana had secured the 18th position last year but has now slipped 15 places. The findings point towards gaps in areas such as road dust control, waste management, vehicular emissions, green cover and other measures aimed at reducing particulate pollution.

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The Central Government’s Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan is conducted under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and assesses cities on measures taken to reduce air pollution. The 2026 ranking gives weightage to areas, including solid waste management, road dust, vehicular pollution, industrial emissions and reduction in PM10 levels.

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For Ludhiana, the poor ranking comes despite funds of around Rs 33 crore being available under NCAP for various measures. However, several projects planned to tackle pollution have either remained pending or have not made the desired impact on the ground.

Projects to control road dust yet to deliver

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Road dust remains one of the major concerns in the city. Plans included development of 11 major intersections, procurement of four mechanical road sweeping machines, installation of water fountains and mist systems at polluted intersections, air-quality monitoring stations and a new cycle track.

However, mechanical sweeping machines have not become a regular feature on city roads while other proposed measures have also faced delays. The absence of regular mechanical sweeping means that dust continues to settle and rise from busy roads, adding to the pollution burden.

Broken and poorly maintained roads further add to the problem as vehicle movement on dusty stretches lifts settled particles into the air. The lack of adequate greenery along roads and on dividers is another concern.

The proposed shift towards electric public transport has also been slow. Smart electric buses, charging infrastructure and bus depots have not reached the desired stage. Measures for testing and scrapping old polluting vehicles have also remained inadequate.

Construction waste plant awaits proper operation

Construction and demolition waste is another source of dust. Though a plant has been established after substantial expenditure, it has not been operating effectively, limiting its role in controlling pollution from construction and demolition activities.

The city’s waste management system has also affected its air quality performance. Slow disposal of legacy waste at the Tajpur Road and Jainpur dump sites has added to the woes.

City based environmentalist JS Gill said: “There are a number of factors which are adding to the air pollution, including increasing auto-rickshaws which are creating traffic jams, non-completion of development projects, mix land use of industries in the city among others. Additionally, there are hardly any trees against the increasing developments across the city. The authorities are even monitoring the installed air pollution control devices at different locations across the city.”