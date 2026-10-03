Ludhiana: Soldier nabbed on charge of raping colleague’s wife

The Police Division Number 5 have arrested an Army soldier for allegedly sexually assaulting the wife of his colleague and friend, whom he had reportedly visited to help in the absence of the woman’s husband, who is posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

The suspect, identified as Charanjit Singh, was arrested on Thursday evening, said investigating officer Paramjit Singh, posted at the Police Division No 5.

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The police said the suspect and the victim’s husband are serving as soldiers in the Army. According to the complaint, Charanjit used to visit the woman. She was staying with her four-year-old daughter while her husband was posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

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The woman alleged that the suspect took advantage of his friendship with her husband and sexually assaulted her.

“The victim came to the police station along with her husband on September 30. The suspect, who is a friend and colleague of woman’s husband, was arrested on Thursday evening,” the investigating officer said.

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The police have registered a case under Section 64 of the BNS and further investigation is underway.