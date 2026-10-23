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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Son of famous chole-kulche vendor shot dead during birthday party brawl

Ludhiana: Son of famous chole-kulche vendor shot dead during birthday party brawl

One of victim’s friends opened fire, 9 booked; raids on to nab suspects: Cop

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:11 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Wailing father of deceased Rahul Sharma at Daad village. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
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A birthday party held in the Daad area here late on Wednesday night turned tragic after a dispute among friends escalated into firing. One person, identified as Rahul Sharma, was hit by a bullet and later he succumbed to his injuries at the DMCH, Ludhiana.

Rahul (34), is the son of a famous vendor, known by his name ‘Pandit Chole Kulche’ in Ludhiana. His father has been running a vend on Cemetery Road for the past many years.

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According to the FIR registered by the police on the charge of murder and under the Arms Act, a birthday party was under way at Green World Homes, Talwar Colony in the Daad village, attended by many friends. An argument broke out between the two sides over some issue and about nine suspects assaulted the victim. One of the suspects, Gagandeep Arora, opened fire from his revolver, which hit the chest of the victim, after which he fell unconscious. He was rushed to the DMCH in a critical condition, where doctors declared him brought dead. Panic gripped the area following the incident.

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The booked suspects include Akhil Joshi of Talwar Colony, Gagandeep Arora of Moga, Amritpal, Gaurav, Gautam, Sagar, Karan, Saksham and Paramraj.

As per the deceased’s father, Kuldeep Kumar, his son was attacked by nine suspects during the birthday party and later he breathed his last. The miscreants also came to the hospital but later fled the spot, fearing their arrest.

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It has also come to light that Rahul was close to many bureaucrats. However, the motive behind the killing and other details will be clear only after the completion of the police investigation and arrest of the suspects. Meanwhile, the police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the dispute, the identity of the person who opened fire and the role of others present in the party in the brawl.

DCP (City) Alam Vijay Singh said four teams were formed to nab the suspects and once they were arrested, the exact reason behind the killing would be known.

About the video shared by a suspect, Akhil Joshi, pleading innocence, the DCP said police teams would first arrest the suspects and action would be taken as per law in the case. Raids were being conducted at their whereabouts.

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