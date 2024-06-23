Ludhiana: Sports Department trials for college wings on June 24, 25

Our Sports correspondent
Ludhiana, June 22
The Punjab Sports Department will hold trials to select players (boys and girls) for enrolling with the sports wings at different colleges, affiliated to the Panjab University, Chandigarh, across the state, here on June 24 and 25.
Rupinder Singh Brar, District Sports Officer (DSO), Ludhiana, said as per the orders of the Sports Director, Punjab, trials in various sporting disciplines for boys would be held on June 24 and for girls on June 25 at different venues in the city.
Aspirants’ age as on January 1 should be below 25 years. They have been advised to report here at Guru Nanak Stadium at 8 am for registration for the trials.
Brar added, trials in athletics, football and basketball will be conducted at Guru Nanak Stadium while the venue for boxing, gymnastics, handball, judo, kabaddi, volleyball, fencing, wrestling and lawn tennis is the multipurpose hall, opposite Guru Nanak Stadium and trials in badminton and table tennis will be organised at Shastri Hall, near the stadium.
Trials in cycling will be held at the velodrome of the Punjab Agricultural University, in hockey at the Astroturf stadium, PAU, in power-lifting and weightlifting at the Ludhiana Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Club, Rakh Bagh, in kho-kho at Government Girls College and in swimming at the Municipal Corporation Pool, Civil Lines.
The selected players will be provided facilities such as Rs 225 per day for the residential scheme and Rs 125 per day for the day-scholars in addition to sports kit, free training and refreshment as per guidelines of the department, the DSO added.
Players are asked to bring their birth certificates (original and photo copy) and two latest passport size photographs. No TA/DA will be given to the players.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’
PG exam scheduled for today deferred as ‘precautionary step’
Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA
Ex-ISRO chief to head committee | To file report within 2 mo...
Afghanistan shock Australia by 21 runs in Super 8s match of T20 World Cup
Using the slower balls smartly on a difficult batting wicket...
JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested for alleged sexual abuse of party worker
He was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a p...
ISRO completes its Reusable Launch Vehicle technology demonstrations through LEX trio
The third and final test in the series of Landing Experiment...