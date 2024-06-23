Ludhiana: Sports Department trials for college wings on June 24, 25

Our Sports correspondent

Ludhiana, June 22

The Punjab Sports Department will hold trials to select players (boys and girls) for enrolling with the sports wings at different colleges, affiliated to the Panjab University, Chandigarh, across the state, here on June 24 and 25.

Rupinder Singh Brar, District Sports Officer (DSO), Ludhiana, said as per the orders of the Sports Director, Punjab, trials in various sporting disciplines for boys would be held on June 24 and for girls on June 25 at different venues in the city.

Aspirants’ age as on January 1 should be below 25 years. They have been advised to report here at Guru Nanak Stadium at 8 am for registration for the trials.

Brar added, trials in athletics, football and basketball will be conducted at Guru Nanak Stadium while the venue for boxing, gymnastics, handball, judo, kabaddi, volleyball, fencing, wrestling and lawn tennis is the multipurpose hall, opposite Guru Nanak Stadium and trials in badminton and table tennis will be organised at Shastri Hall, near the stadium.

Trials in cycling will be held at the velodrome of the Punjab Agricultural University, in hockey at the Astroturf stadium, PAU, in power-lifting and weightlifting at the Ludhiana Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Club, Rakh Bagh, in kho-kho at Government Girls College and in swimming at the Municipal Corporation Pool, Civil Lines.

The selected players will be provided facilities such as Rs 225 per day for the residential scheme and Rs 125 per day for the day-scholars in addition to sports kit, free training and refreshment as per guidelines of the department, the DSO added.

Players are asked to bring their birth certificates (original and photo copy) and two latest passport size photographs. No TA/DA will be given to the players.

