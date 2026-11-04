Ludhiana sports institute, Jalandhar reach quarters

Punjab State Institute of Sports (PIS), Ludhiana, put up a commanding performance to thrash Ludhiana district 7-0 and Jalandhar district defeated Jarkhar Wing 4-2 to advance to the quarterfinals of the 40th Punjab Schools State Hockey Tournament (Under-19 Boys) on Wednesday.

The tournament is being held at the Olympian Prithipal Singh Stadium at Punjab Agricultural University here.

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Mohali also advanced with a convincing 4-0 victory over Sangrur. Amritsar edged past Malerkotla 2-1 in a closely contested match. PIS Jalandhar beat Muktsar 1-0, Patiala got the better of Mansa 4-0, Moga overpowered Kapurthala 5-4 and Gurdaspur completed the list of pre-quarterfinal winners by defeating Bathinda 1-0.

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Earlier, the league stage matches witnessed some impressive performances. Jalandhar hammered Gurdaspur 7-0 and PIS Ludhiana defeated Faridkot 4-0. Amritsar registered a 2-0 win over Moga and Kapurthala overcame Malerkotla 3-1.

In other league encounters, Bathinda edged past Jarkhar Wing 1-0 and PIS Jalandhar secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Mansa.