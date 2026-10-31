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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana, sports institute log hard-fought victories in hockey pre-quarterfinals

Ludhiana, sports institute log hard-fought victories in hockey pre-quarterfinals

PIS Ludhiana survived a stiff challenge from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Academy, recording a thrilling 6-5 victory in a high-scoring match

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:42 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Players during the Punjab State Schools Hockey Tournament in Ludhiana on Friday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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Several teams put up impressive performances on Friday in the pre-quarterfinals of the Punjab State Schools Hockey Tournament (boys under-17) being played at the Olympian Prithipal Singh Stadium, Punjab Agricultural University, here.

Punjab State Institute of Sports (PIS), Ludhiana, and the Ludhiana district team registered hard-fought victories in closely contested matches.

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PIS Ludhiana survived a stiff challenge from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Academy, recording a thrilling 6-5 victory in a high-scoring match. In another close match, Ludhiana district edged past PIS Mastuana Sahib 5-4 to advance to the knockout stage.

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PIS Mohali made a confident start, blanking Fatehgarh Sahib 4-0. Chachrari Wing also recorded a 4-0 victory over Moga. Ropar registered a convincing 4-0 win against Jarkhar Wing.

Surjit Academy, Jalandhar, delivered one of the most commanding performances of the round, thrashing Sangrur 7-1. Khelo India Centre of Excellence, Jalandhar, survived many anxious moments against Amritsar before wrapping up the game 1-0.

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