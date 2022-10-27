 Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again : The Tribune India

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

MLA asks admn to act, says will not tolerate unjust act by contractor mafias

MLA Gurpreet Gogi talks to a visitor at the multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 26

Following a complaint about overcharging of parking fees, MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Gogi conducted a surprise check at the multi-level parking lot in the District Administrative Complex, Mini- Secretariat, here on Wednesday.

He found that staff of the firm/contractor concerned were allegedly overcharging visitors for parking their vehicles.

After reaching the parking lot, Gogi contacted Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Chaba, who later also reached the spot. The MLA told the ADC that people complained about overcharging at the lot. He recommended that the authorities should cancel the contract of the parking lot contractor.

A man complained to the MLA that he was charged Rs 40 for parking his vehicle for around 15-20 minutes but the parking fee was mentioned as Rs 23.60 for four hours on a slip that was issued to him. Gogi then interacted with other visitors too. A car driver also complained about overcharging. Meanwhile, some of the two-wheeler riders told the MLA that they were often charged Rs 20 against the prescribed parking fee of Rs 10 for two-wheeler parking at the lot.

The MLA said: “I visited the lot today and found violations. The people told me that how they were forced to pay extra for parking their vehicles. The contractor’s behaviour with the public was also not found to be correct. The contractor has not even displayed the parking fee charges, as per rules.”

Later, Gogi met Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik and told her about fleecing of visitors at the lot. The MLA said he was assured by the administration that soon a notice would be issued to the contractor and action would be taken against him.

He said: “Overcharging would not be tolerated in Ludhiana West segment. We will not tolerate any unjust act at the hands of contractor mafias. The mafias will be eliminated.”

After the MLA went live on his Facebook page, highlighting the issue of overcharging at the parking lot today, his video had got over 10 lakh views till the evening.

A firm was earlier blacklisted in December 2014 while another company was blacklisted in March 2022 for allegedly violating rules and overcharging at the parking lot. A city resident, Rahul Verma, alleged that a contractor who was earlier blacklisted was still looking after the lot but through a different firm.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said she would look into the matter and appropriate action would be taken in this regard.

