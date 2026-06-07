Ludhiana: Stakeholders discuss TB elimination efforts

A high-level district stakeholder sensitisation and planning meeting for active case finding to aid tuberculosis (TB) elimination efforts was conducted on Saturday at the civil surgeon’s office here.

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The meeting was organised by World Health Partners (WHP) in collaboration with the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) to strengthen inter-departmental coordination and enhance early TB detection across the district.

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The gathering saw the participation of key stakeholders from various departments, healthcare institutions and partner organisations.

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The stakeholders discussed the road map for TB elimination in the district. According to the organising committee, the primary objective was to ensure effective implementation of the integrated paediatric TB and technology-enabled active case finding project in the district.