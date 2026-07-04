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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana student sets new national powerlifting record, ends up with 3 gold medals

Ludhiana student sets new national powerlifting record, ends up with 3 gold medals

Sneha Gharami is a student of CT University in Ludhiana

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:26 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Sneha Gharami with coach Jayanta Bhattacharjee in Hyderabad.
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Sneha Gharami set a new national record in squat event of powerlifting with an impressive lift of 222.5kg to claim the gold medal.

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With another gold medal and a silver in the 76kg category, the CT University student clinched the overall gold medal at the National Women’s Junior Power Lifting Championship, held from June 23 to 28 in Hyderabad, Telangana.

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Sneha, a student of BA first year, dominated the competition as she finished with an aggregate lift of 530kg.

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She bagged a silver medal in bench press with a lift of 120kg. Sneha struck gold again in the deadlift event with a weight of 187.5kg.

Congratulating Sneha, CT University pro-chancellor Manbir Singh said her record-breaking performance brought immense pride to the institution. She has become a source of inspiration for aspiring sportspersons, he added.

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The university management, faculty members and fellow students congratulated Sneha on her outstanding performance and wished her success.

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