Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana student wins world arm wrestling silver

Ludhiana student wins world arm wrestling silver

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:37 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Harkomal Singh Gill shows his medal and certificate.
Advertisement

A city student has clinched a silver medal at the WAF World Arm Wrestling Championship held in Delhi.

Harkomal Singh Gill, a student of CT University, won the medal in the fiercely contested 85-kg youth category.

Advertisement

The championship saw participation of more than 1,700 athletes from over 60 countries, making his achievement a significant milestone in his sporting career and adding an international medal to the university’s sporting achievements.

Advertisement

Congratulating him, Vice Chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi and pro-chancellor Manbir Singh said winning a medal at a championship featuring participants from several countries reflected Harkomal’s dedication and hard work.

They said the success will inspire other students to pursue sporting excellence and represent the country at prestigious competitions.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts