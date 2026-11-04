Ludhiana student wins world arm wrestling silver

A city student has clinched a silver medal at the WAF World Arm Wrestling Championship held in Delhi.

Harkomal Singh Gill, a student of CT University, won the medal in the fiercely contested 85-kg youth category.

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The championship saw participation of more than 1,700 athletes from over 60 countries, making his achievement a significant milestone in his sporting career and adding an international medal to the university’s sporting achievements.

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Congratulating him, Vice Chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi and pro-chancellor Manbir Singh said winning a medal at a championship featuring participants from several countries reflected Harkomal’s dedication and hard work.

They said the success will inspire other students to pursue sporting excellence and represent the country at prestigious competitions.