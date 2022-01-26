Ludhiana: Students celebrate R-Day with gaiety

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 25

Many schools celebrated Republic Day in the city through online mode. Students participated in various events to mark the occasion.

Indus World Senior Secondary School, Rajgadh Estate, celebrated the 73rd Republic Day with patriotic fervour through an online platform. A plethora of activities were organised to infuse the spirit of unity, brotherhood and patriotism among students. Students were shown informative videos, reiterating the importance of the day. The school choir presented soulful songs. An online poster-making competition was also conducted. The students, dressed in tricolours, showcased their love and respect for their country. Achievers of various competitions were awarded on the occasion. School principal Neetu Dandi told them to abide by the Constitution and fulfill their duties as responsible citizens.

Atam Devki Niketan School, Kidwai Nagar, celebrated 73rd Republic Day with zeal. Students through their poems and stories presented the importance of the nation in a beautiful manner. All students pledged to follow the Indian Constitution. President of the school managing committee Nand Kumar Jain and others conveyed Republic Day wishes to students and staff. —