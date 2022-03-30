Ludhiana students excel in BBA exam

Ludhiana, March 29
Students of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College excelled in BBA (Semester V) results. College Principal, Dr Sandeep Kumar, said Kartik Mahendru of BBA (Semester V) bagged first position in Panjab University and in the college with 97.33% marks. Belal Ahmad secured sixth position in the university and second position in the college with 96% marks while Amandeep Kaur attained ninth position in the university and third position in the college with 95.5% marks, he added.
Dr Sandeep Kumar congratulated students for the achievement. —
